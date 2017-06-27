Sign up to get updates

The Dallas National Family & Fatherhood Summit

Tue June 27th, 2017 | 9:00am – 5:00pm

A Safe Place: Real Men – Real Talk

Join us for a special screening of Spit’in Anger followed by a panel forum for men to discuss the issues of fatherhood in a safe place.

Who we are

Anthem Strong Families strengthens families by giving family members the How To’s to champion their own life and their children’s lives through workshops, clinics and mentoring programs.

Anthem Strong Families is a non-profit organization that is committed to providing a cost-effective approach to equipping family members with the ability to form and sustain healthy, vibrant and long-lasting relationships.
A Safe Place:
Real Men – Real Talk

Join us for a special screening of Spit’in Anger followed by a panel forum for men to discuss the issues of fatherhood in a safe place. Whether your father was present or not, we will take a deep dive into what it means to be men of integrity and responsibility.

